Baseball Coach Greg Goff Terminated

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Roll Bama Roll

Athletic Director Greg Byrne did what had to be done and let baseball coach Greg Goff go after one disastrous season: The Tuscaloosa News previously reported that Goff attempted to reduce or revoke scholarships for up to 10 players in violation of NCAA rules during their exit interviews earlier this week. Players who are still on campus were called to a 1 p.m. meeting to receive the news.

