Avery Johnson updates the status of Braxton Key

Alabama forward Braxton Key dishes the ball to the basket during Alabama's basketball game with Georgia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] The rising sophomore, who declared for the NBA draft without hiring an agent, has until May 24 to decide whether to remain in the NBA draft or return to Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.