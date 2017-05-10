Avery Johnson updates the status of B...

Avery Johnson updates the status of Braxton Key

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama forward Braxton Key dishes the ball to the basket during Alabama's basketball game with Georgia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] The rising sophomore, who declared for the NBA draft without hiring an agent, has until May 24 to decide whether to remain in the NBA draft or return to Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) May 9 Babypoo 79
warrior met May 6 me 1
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May 5 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr 23 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr 16 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
Hunter Grissom (Oct '16) Jan '17 Justice 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,044 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC