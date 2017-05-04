ATF raids in Tuscaloosa follow cocain...

ATF raids in Tuscaloosa follow cocaine, meth, gun charges

Thursday May 4 Read more: Alabama Live

ATF agents and local authorities conducted a series of raids across Tuscaloosa County to arrest eight people named in a 61-count drug trafficking indictment handed down in April, officials announced today. A federal grand jury on April 27 indicted eight Tuscaloosa County residents with the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

