ATF raids in Tuscaloosa follow cocaine, meth, gun charges
ATF agents and local authorities conducted a series of raids across Tuscaloosa County to arrest eight people named in a 61-count drug trafficking indictment handed down in April, officials announced today. A federal grand jury on April 27 indicted eight Tuscaloosa County residents with the drug-trafficking conspiracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrior met
|15 hr
|me
|1
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|Fri
|dcanddinky
|1
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|Babypoo
|76
|wesley owens
|Apr 23
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr 16
|Wing
|2
|Alabama football (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
|Hunter Grissom (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC