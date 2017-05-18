Arizona Mosque Burglaries Linked to S...

Arizona Mosque Burglaries Linked to Similar Crimes in Alabama, Virginia

Thursday May 18

The suspect in mosque burglaries in Chandler and the city of Maricopa has been linked to similar crimes in Alabama and Virginia. Recent mosque burglaries in Chandler and the city of Maricopa are now being linked to similar crimes in Alabama and Virginia.

