ALDOT meetings on statewide bicycle, pedestrian plan set for next week

Friday May 12

The Alabama Department of Transportation wants to hear what people in west Alabama think about better walking and bike riding opportunities around the state. An ALDOT spokesman says they want to ensure routes are safe for people who want to use state roadways without using a car.

