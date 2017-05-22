Alabama students win National Spirit ...

Alabama students win National Spirit of Community Award

Olympic-gold medalist Michael Phelps talks with Alabama students Elizabeth Lipp, left, and Louise Adair, winners of the Prudential Spirit of Community Award. Whenever the behavior of our some of our adult "leaders" in Alabama starts to get us down, we should look to the young people for a pick-me-up.

