Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Extended Through 2025
On Tuesday, the University of Alabama Board of Trustees' compensation committee agreed to pay Nick Saban $11.125 million this season under a three-year contract extension that includes a $4 million signing bonus. The eight-year deal will run through Jan. 31, 2025 and is scheduled to pay Saban $65 million, not including incentive bonuses that could total $700,000 each year.
