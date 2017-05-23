23-year-old shot, killed near UA camp...

23-year-old shot, killed near UA campus after helping assault victim

Sunday May 7 Read more: Alabama Live

Capt. Gary Hood with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit said Tuscaloosa police and University of Alabama police responded to a parking lot in the 600 block of Paul W. Bryant Drive on a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Branden Moss, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

