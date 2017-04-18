Women work to save feral cats in Tuscaloosa
McKenzie Diaz and Jennifer Fouroux went door to door to save the lives of feral cats living in the wild in the west Alabama. They asked store owners in Downtown Northport if the could hang posters to raise awareness of the plight of feral cats here.
