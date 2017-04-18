Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter could...

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter could see upgrades soon

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The first phase of this project would mean transforming an old correction building into an extension of the Metro Animal shelter using a corridor to connect the two. "The more people we can attract the more people that can come well the higher the adoption potential will be," said Earp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr 16 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Feb '17 ThomasA 74
Hunter Grissom (Oct '16) Jan '17 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan '17 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan '17 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan '17 Honestly 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC