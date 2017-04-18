Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter could see upgrades soon
The first phase of this project would mean transforming an old correction building into an extension of the Metro Animal shelter using a corridor to connect the two. "The more people we can attract the more people that can come well the higher the adoption potential will be," said Earp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr 16
|Wing
|2
|Alabama football (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC