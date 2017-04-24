Tuesday job fair to host 24 employers
The Tuscaloosa Career Center and the University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Commerce will host a job fair designed to help participants in the LIFT program find jobs, but the fair is also open to the public. The event will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the McDonald Hughes Community Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tuscaloosa.
