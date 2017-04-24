Tornado watchers are missing more sto...

Tornado watchers are missing more storms, giving shorter notice - and saving more lives?

On April 27, 2011, TV weatherman James Spann warned viewers that a "large, multiple-vortex tornado" was bearing down on Tuscaloosa, Ala. "You should have been in your safe place 20 minutes ago," he said as a camera tracked the funnel clouds, "but if by chance you're hearing me at the last minute on the radio, get into a safe place right now!" Despite these warnings, 252 Alabamians died that day , victims of the fourth-deadliest tornado season in US history.

