Steele named AOAa s Optometric Educator of the Year

The American Optometric Association has named Dr. Elizabeth Steele, Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at the UAB School of Optometry, its Optometric Educator of the Year. Steele will be honored as the recipient of the 2017 Optometric Educator Award for her "outstanding service on behalf of the profession, optometric education and the visual welfare of the public," according to the AOA , which is recognized as one of the leading authorities in optometry.

