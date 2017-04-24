Starkville mayor's race raises $80K

The three Democrats running in Starkville's mayoral race -- Damion Poe, local attorney Johnny Moore and former city chief administrative officer Lynn Spruill -- have raised a combined $80,000 in campaign contributions this year, but that figure lags behind how much their counterparts had raised by this time in 2013's municipal race. Moore's and Spruill's intake makes up the lion's share of mayoral campaign donations, while Poe rounds out the candidates with $1,180 in contributions for the year.

