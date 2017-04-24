#PennRelays: Danniel Thomas sets new ...

#PennRelays: Danniel Thomas sets new shot put record

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Danniel Thomas has added the Jamaican national women's outdoor shot put record to her indoor record after she threw a massive 18.49m at a meet at Ashland University in Ohio, USA today. Thomas, who was representing Kent State University and twice broke the indoor record held by Kimberley Barrett in March, twice went over the national record of 18.28m set by Kimberley Barrett in 2004.

