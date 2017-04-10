New Tuscaloosa flood plan under consideration
You won't find a boat in Robert Simmons backyard, but look at 2010 pictures of rainwater rushing behind his home ago and you'd think he might eventually need one. "Depending on how heavy the rain is, when it comes down, it gets pretty bad," Simmons went on to say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC