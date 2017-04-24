Man accused of torching girlfriend's home with her inside now jailed
A Tuscaloosa man wanted for setting his girlfriend's home on fire while she was inside is now in custody. U.S. Marshals captured Jacquantis Dewayne Noland-Turner at a Tuscaloosa residence about 1 p.m. Thursday, said Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt.
