Man accused of torching girlfriend's home with her inside now jailed

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Alabama Live

A Tuscaloosa man wanted for setting his girlfriend's home on fire while she was inside is now in custody. U.S. Marshals captured Jacquantis Dewayne Noland-Turner at a Tuscaloosa residence about 1 p.m. Thursday, said Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt.

