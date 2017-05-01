Jaguars select Alabama, former West M...

Jaguars select Alabama, former West Monroe OL Cam Robinson in 2nd round

Offensive tackle Cam Robinson, right, works with Brandon Greene during Alabama's pro day, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama hosted a pro day for NFL-draft eligible players to run through skills tests like the 40-yard dash and bench press as well as individual drills in front of NFL scouts and head coaches.

