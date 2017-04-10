ID theft case reveals vulnerability o...

ID theft case reveals vulnerability of state's court website

A man used Alabama's publicly accessible online court records to steal the identities of dozens of people and open bogus accounts, highlighting the system's vulnerability to identity thieves, federal prosecutors said. Brian Colby Alexander is accused of obtaining names, birth dates and Social Security numbers of about 43 people from Alacourt.com, the state's website for trial court records.

