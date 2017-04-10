ID theft case reveals vulnerability of state's court website
A man used Alabama's publicly accessible online court records to steal the identities of dozens of people and open bogus accounts, highlighting the system's vulnerability to identity thieves, federal prosecutors said. Brian Colby Alexander is accused of obtaining names, birth dates and Social Security numbers of about 43 people from Alacourt.com, the state's website for trial court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC