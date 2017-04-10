Harmon Field to officially reopen Fri...

Harmon Field to officially reopen Friday in tornado recovery area

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WTVM

Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority will host a grand reopening ceremony for Harmon Field in Rosedale Park Friday at 11 a.m. The old Rosedale Park and Harmon Field were destroyed in the April 27, 2011 tornado. According to PARA, the centerpiece of the playground is a custom 21' tall, hand-sculpted and hand-painted treehouse, which is the tallest piece ever designed by the manufacturer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama football Mar '17 Dan 15
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Feb '17 ThomasA 74
Hunter Grissom Jan '17 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan '17 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan '17 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan '17 Honestly 1
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan '17 Gregory C 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC