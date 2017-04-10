Harmon Field to officially reopen Friday in tornado recovery area
Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority will host a grand reopening ceremony for Harmon Field in Rosedale Park Friday at 11 a.m. The old Rosedale Park and Harmon Field were destroyed in the April 27, 2011 tornado. According to PARA, the centerpiece of the playground is a custom 21' tall, hand-sculpted and hand-painted treehouse, which is the tallest piece ever designed by the manufacturer.
