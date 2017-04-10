Former Alabama cornerback getting first NFL opportunity
Alabama defensive back Bradley Sylve works through drills during Alabama football practice, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] ORG XMIT: ALBIN401 Former Alabama cornerback Bradley Sylve is signing with the Buffalo Bills, a source confirmed to AL.com, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle.
