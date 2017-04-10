Former Alabama cornerback getting fir...

Former Alabama cornerback getting first NFL opportunity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama defensive back Bradley Sylve works through drills during Alabama football practice, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] ORG XMIT: ALBIN401 Former Alabama cornerback Bradley Sylve is signing with the Buffalo Bills, a source confirmed to AL.com, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama football Mar '17 Dan 15
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Feb '17 ThomasA 74
Hunter Grissom Jan '17 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan '17 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan '17 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan '17 Honestly 1
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan '17 Gregory C 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,230,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC