Employees at the Northport Chic-fil-A restaurant.

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Four franchise Chick-fil-A restaurants in Tuscaloosa and Northport will hold a Career Day Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open interviews will be conducted for a variety of positions. Not only are the locations aiming to increase their work force by 10 percent, but they are also reporting a serious shortfall in the pool of potential workers.

