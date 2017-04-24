Cynthia Warrick becomes permanent Stillman College president
The Stillman College board of trustees has selected interim president Cynthia Warrick as permanent president of the private college in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa News reports that Warrick, who succeeded Peter Millet in January, becomes the seventh president of the institution at a time when the college faces financial challenges.
