ARC Tuscaloosa Co. being proactive ah...

ARC Tuscaloosa Co. being proactive ahead of Obamacare repeal efforts

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A group in Tuscaloosa County that works with adults with disabilities is not waiting for Obamacare to be repealed to see what happens, they are being proactive. The Arc of Tuscaloosa County is having a fire truck pull Saturday morning at Bruno's parking lot from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama football Mar 6 Dan 15
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Feb '17 ThomasA 74
Hunter Grissom Jan '17 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan '17 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan '17 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan '17 Honestly 1
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan '17 Gregory C 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Tuscaloosa County was issued at April 05 at 1:50PM CDT

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC