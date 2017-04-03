ARC Tuscaloosa Co. being proactive ahead of Obamacare repeal efforts
A group in Tuscaloosa County that works with adults with disabilities is not waiting for Obamacare to be repealed to see what happens, they are being proactive. The Arc of Tuscaloosa County is having a fire truck pull Saturday morning at Bruno's parking lot from 9 a.m. to Noon.
