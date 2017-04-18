Alabama Supreme Court denies appeal of Tuscaloosa man on death row for killing parents in...
The Alabama Supreme Court denied the appeal of a Tuscaloosa man sentenced to death in the 2007 killing of his parents. In an order issued on Friday, the state's highest court denied James Scott Largin's petition for writ of certiorari, a review of his case.
