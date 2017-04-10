Alabama DB Deionte Thompson suspect in Crystal Beach assault
Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson bows his head and kneels at the end zone before an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|21 min
|Wing
|2
|Alabama football
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC