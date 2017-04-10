4 new chances to catch Kenny Chesney this summer
Despite taking the summer off from his typical tour season, Kenny Chesney has announced four more chances for his fans to get in their douse of "Summertime". In addition to a few appearances at select festivals and two shows at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Chesney announced four additional concerts this week.
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
