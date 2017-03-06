What you get for around $735,000 in Auburn, Tuscaloosa and Mobile
A classic single-family home with lots of style, a renovated historic home and a French-style house, all for around the same price. This is what you get for between $715,000 and $759,000 in Auburn, Tuscaloosa and Mobile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|20 hr
|Nobama
|14
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC