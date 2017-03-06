What you get for around $735,000 in A...

What you get for around $735,000 in Auburn, Tuscaloosa and Mobile

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Alabama Live

A classic single-family home with lots of style, a renovated historic home and a French-style house, all for around the same price. This is what you get for between $715,000 and $759,000 in Auburn, Tuscaloosa and Mobile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama football 20 hr Nobama 14
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Feb 25 ThomasA 74
Hunter Grissom Jan '17 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan '17 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan '17 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan '17 Honestly 1
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan '17 Gregory C 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,894 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC