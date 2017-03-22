WFFN/Tuscaloosa, AL Seeks PD/Midday Personality

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WFFN /TUSCALOOSA, AL is on the hunt for an on-air PD to take the reins from current PD/midday host MONK, who will be resigning his post in order to move back home to MISSISSIPPI to care for his mother. MONK will bein the building for another month prior to his departure; he has served as PD of the station for nearly ten years .

