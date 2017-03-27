West AL Heart Walk set for Saturday i...

West AL Heart Walk set for Saturday in Tuscaloosa

Friday Mar 24

At Saturday's West Alabama Heart Walk in Tuscaloosa, hundreds of people will be out to fight back against the number one killer of Alabamians: heart disease. For many of the walkers, like Jheovanny Gomez, the cause is personal.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Tuscaloosa County was issued at March 27 at 1:55PM CDT

Tuscaloosa, AL

