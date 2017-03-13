University Blvd. lane closures delayed until Tuesday
Due to expected rain, construction officials say lane closures that were scheduled to begin Monday along University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa are delayed until Tuesday. According to The University of Alabama, two lanes of University Blvd., from Bryant Drive to Second Avenue, will close until August 4. This is an approximate half-mile stretch between the UA College of Nursing and Arby's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar 6
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC