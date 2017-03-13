University Blvd. lane closures delayed until Tuesday

Due to expected rain, construction officials say lane closures that were scheduled to begin Monday along University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa are delayed until Tuesday. According to The University of Alabama, two lanes of University Blvd., from Bryant Drive to Second Avenue, will close until August 4. This is an approximate half-mile stretch between the UA College of Nursing and Arby's.

