Tuscaloosa testing water following sewage spill
Currently, the city of Tuscaloosa is asking that no one enters or uses the water in Cribbs Mill Creek while they are keeping an eye on conditions there. It's from the 1300 block of 31st Street East to 3rd Avenue East at 32nd Place East, they want residents to stay away from the water by the Creek.
