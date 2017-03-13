Tuscaloosa mayor pushes to start new ...

Tuscaloosa mayor pushes to start new Parks and Recreation Task Force

Tuesday Mar 14

Sometimes the contributions among Northport, Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County are not equal. That's why Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox wants to create a 10 member task force among the three governing bodies in the hopes to make Parks and Recreation more of a priority.

