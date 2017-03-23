Tuscaloosa councilman working to rally support for Amtrak in Alabama
With President Trump's budget proposal calling for reductions in federal funding for Amtrak, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner wants to let Washington know Alabama wants to keep Amtrak. Not only does Tyner believe rail service is valuable, but he says with no Amtrak in Tuscaloosa, a new train station planned for his district would not become a reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar 6
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC