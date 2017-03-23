Tuscaloosa councilman working to rally support for Amtrak in Alabama

With President Trump's budget proposal calling for reductions in federal funding for Amtrak, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner wants to let Washington know Alabama wants to keep Amtrak. Not only does Tyner believe rail service is valuable, but he says with no Amtrak in Tuscaloosa, a new train station planned for his district would not become a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.