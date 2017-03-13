Tuscaloosa Co. DA suggests new plan to stop car burglaries
After more than 50 reported car burglaries last month , Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb is looking at a new approach to stop this. "A lot of times what will happen is someone will be released from jail or prison, and all of the sudden there will be a rash of burglaries in a particular area and they will see 'Ohm he just got released,'" said Webb.
