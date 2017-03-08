Surveillance images of suspect and vehicle.
A small business on the Tuscaloosa Strip says it has been targeted at least twice by the same man, who they believe steals merchandise by wearing it out of the store. Now, the manager of Alabama Express is sharing the story and surveillance pictures to help find the culprit or at least deter him from coming back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar 6
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC