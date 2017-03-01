Reuben Foster Sent Home from NFL Combine After Argument with Hospital Worker
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster was reportedly sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine Friday evening after he got into a " Foster was scheduled to interview with teams Friday and do testing Saturday, per Schefter , but he's now slated to fly back to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, following the verbal altercation. Just heard interviews were bad for Foster this week.
