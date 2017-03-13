Restaurant featured on Food Network opening Alabama location, hiring 100
An eatery featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is hiring more than 100 workers for its first restaurant in Alabama. Metro Diner, which specializes in "classic comfort food with flair," is opening a new location next month on 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, #404, at Midtown Village in Tuscaloosa.
