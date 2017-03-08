Q&A: Black SGA president discusses white support at Alabama

This photo taken Thursday, March 6, 2017, shows newly elected University of Alabama student body president Jared Hunter talking on the balcony of his Theta Chi fraternity house in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The 19-year-old Hunter is black but won a three-way race with the support of a secretive white-controlled campus organization called The Machine, which never before backed a black candidate running for president.

