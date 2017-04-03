Metro Diner featured on Food Network sets opening for first Alabama location
A highly-anticipated Florida restaurant featured on Food Network has set an opening date for its first location in Alabama. Metro Diner will open April 11 on 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, #404, at Midtown Village in Tuscaloosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar 6
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC