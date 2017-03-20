Mercedes seeking incentive payments from Tuscaloosa governments
Mercedes-Benz has begun seeking $10 million in payments from Tuscaloosa County governments as part of a delayed reimbursement from a 2009 incentive plan. Project Crimson was an agreement brokered between Mercedes, the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority and Gov. Bob Riley, then in office.
