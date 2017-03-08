Man killed in Tuscaloosa Co. fire identified
A motorist flagged down police to tell them that a house was on fire on Crescent Ridge Road around 6:15 a.m. Responders found 66-year-old Jerry Lee Moore in the home. Moore was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
