Kum & Go Helps Arkansas Residents Affected by Tornadoes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The death toll from the tornados that swept through the South last week stands close to 350, making it the second-deadliest tornado outbreak in American history, reported CNN. By early Saturday morning, emergency management officials tallied 254 deaths in Alabama, 34 in Tennessee, 33 in Mississippi, 15 in Georgia, 5 in Virginia and 1 in Arkansas, said the report.

