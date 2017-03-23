Investigation sought in election of first black SGA president backed by Alabama's...

Jared Hunter, center, and his campaign staff react to his election as student body president at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Originally from Wetumpka, Ala., Hunter is the first black student to win the position with the backing of a secretive group called The Machine, which is composed of the school's most prestigious, historically white fraternities and sororities ( A board is seeking an investigation into the election of a new University of Alabama student government president who won with the open backing of a secretive campus society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.