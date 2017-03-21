Former Jefferson County school official pleads guilty to child enticement, porn charges
Brett Kirkham, the former Hueytown Middle School principal and human resources director for Jefferson County Schools, pleaded guilty Monday to federal child enticement and pornography charges. Kirkham, 40, of Tuscaloosa, pleaded guilty to two counts of a four-count federal indictment - enticing a person under the age of 18 and one count of possessing an image that involved a pornographic image of a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.
