Construction Underway for $16 Million 911 Center
Construction continues at a $16 million facility for a 911 operation of all county agencies and the Emergency Management Agency. The Tuscaloosa News reports that work on the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Operations and Communications Center is expected to finish by December with staff occupying the building next spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar 6
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC