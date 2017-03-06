Clues sought in 2012 shooting death o...

Clues sought in 2012 shooting death of teen outside Tuscaloosa club

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Alabama Live

It's been more than four years since a Tuscaloosa area teen was shot to death outside of a nightclub, and investigators once again are asking for the public's help in bringing his killer or killers to justice. Labarron Rice, 18, was shot about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012 outside The Club Secrets in the 3200 block of 10th Street.

