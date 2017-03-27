"Chasing the Dragon" free screening i...

"Chasing the Dragon" free screening in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Several agencies are coming together Tuesday night to educate the Tuscaloosa community about the widespread affects of prescription drug abuse and heroin addiction. The community is invited to a free screening of the FBI-produced film "Chasing the Dragon" Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bama Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alabama football Mar 6 Dan 15
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Feb '17 ThomasA 74
Hunter Grissom Jan '17 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan '17 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan '17 Honestly 3
Phyllis from Mulga Jan '17 Honestly 1
Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch Jan '17 Gregory C 1
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC