"Chasing the Dragon" free screening in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night
Several agencies are coming together Tuesday night to educate the Tuscaloosa community about the widespread affects of prescription drug abuse and heroin addiction. The community is invited to a free screening of the FBI-produced film "Chasing the Dragon" Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bama Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar 6
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC