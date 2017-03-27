Boys & Girls Club president arrested on child porn charges
The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama has been charged with possession of child pornography. Authorities say pornographic images were found on the Tuscaloosa man's phone and work computer but they were not of children who were involved in the Boys & Girls Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama football
|Mar 6
|Dan
|15
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|74
|Hunter Grissom
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
|Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach.
|Jan '17
|Nick S
|6
|Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|3
|Phyllis from Mulga
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|1
|Harvey Updyke: Clemson said take that bitch
|Jan '17
|Gregory C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC