Boys & Girls Club president arrested ...

Boys & Girls Club president arrested on child porn charges

The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama has been charged with possession of child pornography. Authorities say pornographic images were found on the Tuscaloosa man's phone and work computer but they were not of children who were involved in the Boys & Girls Club.

