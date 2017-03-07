Black junior to lead student gov't at University of Alabama
Jared Hunter, center, and his campaign staff react to his election as student body president at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Originally from Wetumpka, Ala., Hunter is the first black student to win the position with the backing of a secretive group called The Machine, which is composed of the school's most prestigious, historically white fraternities and sororities less Jared Hunter, center, and his campaign staff react to his election as student body president at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
